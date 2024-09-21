Milestone: State approves over 3 cr applications under Kanyashree

Kolkata: The Bengal government has approved over 3 crore Kanyashree applications from across the state so far making the ‘Kanyashree’ scheme of the Mamata Banerjee government a major success. The scheme was introduced by the current government for the socio-economic growth of the girl students.



According to sources, the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department has so far approved a total 3,03,63,090 applications out of 3,06,29,755 submitted to the department till now from around 18,183 schools throughout the state. Applications were collected from all categories of beneficiaries under the ‘Kanyashree’ scheme ~ K1, K2 and K3.

Kanyashree Prakalpa K1, K2, & K3 are school and college-level scholarships. ‘Kanyashree’ scheme is offered by the Department of Women Development and Social Welfare, for the girl students of West Bengal who are aged between 13 to 19.

State government started the scheme in 2013. In 2017, the state had received the United Nations Public Services Award (UNPSA) for the ‘Kanyashree’ scheme. ‘Kanyashree’ is a conditional cash transfer programme for adolescent girls, aged 13 to 19 years, from economically backward families in Bengal to prevent their marriage before they turn 18. It has been instrumental in stopping 500-odd marriages yearly since its inception.

Under K1, the annual incentive component of the scheme is available to unmarried girls between the ages of 13 and 17 who are studying in class VIII or above. The application form for K1 is available at schools. The beneficiaries get a yearly grant of Rs 1,000. If the beneficiaries are unmarried even after they attain 18 can apply under K2 of ‘Kanyashree’ if they continue education in schools or colleges. They are entitled to get a grant of Rs 25,000 one time.

K3 offers a scholarship for female students to pursue postgraduate studies. To be eligible for K3, students must be registered for the K2 scheme, have an undergraduate degree with at least 45 per cent marks and they must be admitted to a postgraduate course at any university. The applicants are entitled to receive a monthly grant of Rs 2,000-2,500.