Milestone: ‘Sebaashray’ serves more than 10L people till date

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced that a mega camp under its party MP Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Sebaashray’ initiative will be held until March 20.

The party wrote on X: “Sebaashray Mega Camp will be held over the next five days, from today until March 20. During this period, patients can visit the camps for their follow-up consultations and necessary medical assistance. The initiative aims to ensure continued care and support for all those in need.”

So far, till date, Sebashraay has provided medical assistance to 10 lakh people.

Approximately, the total number of registrations on Sunday was 35,000. A statement issued from Abhishek’s office read that from follow-up treatments to specialist consultations, the Sebaashray Mega Camp is witnessing an unprecedented turnout, with thousands seeking quality healthcare at their doorstep.

“This initiative reaffirms our commitment to accessible and advanced medical care for all”.

Further, Abhishek’s statement read that through Sebaashray health camps, thousands received free eye check-ups. On Sunday, 430 individuals were handed spectacles.

“Correcting vision is not just about sight; it is about dignity, empowerment, and ensuring that no dreams remain blurred because of circumstances beyond their control,” read the statement, highlighting that India is home to 270 million people with vision impairment, 9.2 million of whom are blind. Nearly 40 per cent of those in need of spectacles go without them either due to financial constraints or a lack of availability in remote areas.