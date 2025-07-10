Milestone: Panihati becomes first dengue-free zone in state, says report

Kolkata: Panihati has become the first dengue-free zone, with no cases reported in the past three months, according to a survey by the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA).

The milestone is credited to sustained community awareness efforts, regular home inspections and proactive sanitation drives led by the Panihati Municipality.

Himangshu Deb, Chairman-in-Council (CIC) for Health in Panihati Municipality stated: “In a survey titled Dengue Bijay Abhijan (Dengue Eradication Drive), conducted by the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) across various municipalities, Panihati has emerged as the first dengue-free zone.”

He wants to give credit to the Vector Borne Diseases (VBD) team and sanitation workers. He added: “The VBD workers are minutely monitoring the localities and any stagnant water they find is reported to the sanitation team immediately for prompt cleaning.”

The Prevention and Control of Vector Borne Diseases Programme (NVBDCP), launched in 2013 and funded by the Department of Health and Family Welfare has played a crucial role in ensuring sustained vector control in the area.

Drawing inspiration from similar measures adopted by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Panihati’s local municipality has ensured a comprehensive monitoring mechanism.

Jayanti Saha, a VBD worker said: “This time, the inspections are more detailed. We are being tracked through GPS set on our phone, ensuring that no one skips their duty or provides inaccurate reports.”

With community participation and administrative vigilance, Panihati hopes to maintain its dengue-free status throughout the year.

This Public Health success sets a benchmark for other localities grappling with vector-borne diseases and highlights how coordination between citizens and civic bodies can lead to sustainable and long-term results.