‘Milestone’: NBSTC records Rs 15.21 cr revenue in June 2025

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) recorded a revenue of Rs 15.21 crore in June 2025, marking one of its highest monthly earnings in recent years. This comes close to its all-time high of Rs 15.81 crore achieved in May 2023. The milestone has brought a wave of optimism within the organisation, which has long struggled with financial difficulties.

Speaking on the development, NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy said: “Earlier, we had fewer and mostly old buses. Now, with new additions including Volvo services, both fleet size and frequency have increased—leading to better income. We aim to improve further.”

NBSTC currently operates around 600 buses daily out of a fleet of 701, covering approximately 219 routes across North Bengal. It sells nearly 1.7 lakh tickets each day.

Despite the recent gains, NBSTC still relies heavily on government subsidies of Rs 6 to Rs 7 crore monthly to meet expenses. The corporation is focusing on revenue growth to gradually reduce this dependence.