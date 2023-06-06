Milestone: NBSTC records highest monthly income in 75 years

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) achieved a record-breaking monthly income in May 2023, marking the highest earnings in its 75-year-long journey.



During this period, NBSTC generated a total income of Rs 16 crore 65 lakh. NBSTC chairman, Partha Pratim Roy, attributed this milestone to the dedicated efforts of all the corporation’s employees.“We are proud to announce that NBSTC has achieved its highest monthly income in May 2023. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the relentless work of our employees. Previously, the monthly income reached Rs 15 crore 69 lakh in December 2020-21, and in January 2022 and 2023, it stood at Rs 16 crore 4 lakh. However, in May 2023, our monthly income reached an all-time high of Rs 16 crore 65 lakh,” stated Roy.

He further added, “Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NBSTC has been steadily progressing. We are striving to further increase our income to around Rs 17 to 18 crore. The key factors behind this growth are the expansion of our routes and the regular operation of buses on these routes. Currently, the NBSTC office faces some staffing challenges. We have submitted an application to the state government, and efforts are underway to address this issue.”

The NBSTC currently has 908 vehicles, out of which 182 are over 15 years old. Presently, 708 vehicles are operational on the roads.Roy also revealed: “We have initiated the purchase of 43 new diesel buses including AC and rocket buses. Additionally, NBSTC is undertaking the construction of two new terminuses—one in Dalkhola and another in Krishnanagar.”