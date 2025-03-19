Milestone: More than 11L receive treatment at ‘Sebaashray’ camps

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee’s brainchild ‘Sebaashray’ health camp has achieved another milestone on Tuesday as more than 11 lakh people have so far been served in various camps held in Diamond Harbour.

As many as 53,701 patients have received treatment on Tuesday alone at 270 mega camps across Diamond Harbour. In a post on X, Banerjee said: “Sebaashray CROSSES 11 LAKH beneficiaries today! We envisioned this project to ensure that no patient is left stranded midway. A check-up is meaningless if the right medicine isn’t available. A diagnosis has no value if treatment remains out of reach.

A surgery is just the beginning if rehabilitation isn’t ensured. Sebaashray is here to close every loop ensuring that every patient walks away with renewed hope.”

He further added: “Since inception, we have catered to the healthcare needs of 11,02,835 patients. Today alone, 53,701 patients received treatment at 270 mega camps across Diamond Harbour. 41,942 patients underwent diagnostic tests, 54,968 received free medicines, and 101 critical cases were referred for advanced care.

A heartfelt thanks to every doctor, nurse, lab technician and volunteer who has worked tirelessly over the past three months to turn this vision into reality. Your dedication is transforming lives!” Banerjee visited a ‘Sebaashray’ Mega Camp in Bishnupur assembly constituency on Tuesday. He met with visitors seeking health check-ups, inquired about their well-being, and shared words of encouragement, adding a personal touch to the initiative.