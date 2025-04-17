Milestone: Howrah Division celebrates 100 glorious years of service

Kolkata: The Howrah Division of Eastern Railway has completed 100 years of service in 2025, and to commemorate the historic milestone, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sanjeev Kumar announced a month-long celebration, along with several major infrastructure development projects aimed at boosting capacity and enhancing passenger experience.

Addressing a Press conference on Wednesday, DRM Kumar revealed that a new coaching depot will be established at Bandel station, from where mail and express trains to Northern and Eastern India will be operated. “The train-handling capacity at Howrah has nearly reached its peak. While we will be able to add a few more trains, we have also been exploring alternative locations to operate long-distance services,” he said. “We have identified Bandel as a suitable option. Operating trains from Bandel will benefit residents within a 50-kilometre radius, who will no longer need to travel all the way to Howrah,” he added. The project is currently in the planning phase and is expected to take around two to three years to complete. It will involve yard remodelling, construction of new platforms and the development of a modern station building.

In addition, major remodelling of Howrah Yard is underway, aimed at accommodating 24-coach full-length trains at platforms in the old complex. “This upgrade will eliminate the issue of coaches extending beyond platforms, significantly improving passenger safety and punctuality,” Kumar stated.

To mark the centenary, a range of heritage and cultural events will be organised. These include the heritage-themed painting of a Rajdhani Express locomotive, the release of a commemorative postal stamp and cachet, and a travelling EMU exhibition train showcasing rare photographs, manuscripts, and historic posters chronicling the Division’s achievements. Other highlights included the inauguration of the new DRM Building, new RPF barracks, and a CT scan facility at Howrah Orthopaedic Hospital for staff welfare.

The Howrah Division, the oldest in Eastern Railway, traces its roots to the first train that ran from Howrah on August 15, 1854. However, the division was officially established on January 1, 1925, when the British Indian Government took over the administration of East Indian Railway, forming six divisions including Howrah.