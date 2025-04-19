Milestone: 2 students from Bengal among 24 to score perfect 100 in JEE Main 2025

Kolkata: Archisman Nandy and Debdutta Majhi from West Bengal are among the 24 toppers across the country to have secured a perfect 100 score in the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) whose results were declared on Saturday. Archisman who hails from the remote village of Changual in Kharagpur started from the West Bengal Board in his primary years, then transitioned to the ICSE curriculum for Class 10 and finally completed Class 12 under the CBSE board. In January 2025, while travelling to appear for the first session of JEE Main, Archisman and his family were involved in a harrowing accident, one that could have shattered the spirit of many. His strong determination and the unwavering support of his parents helped him overcome his trauma and he sat for the exam and scored a remarkable 99.98757 percentile. He further strengthened his focus and achieved success in Session 2.

Mathematics and Physics are his favourite subjects and he loves sports as well particularly badminton and carrom. Archisman is all set on pursuing Computer Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. “We’re also motivating him to keep a clear mind and walk towards his next goal, JEE Ad-vanced,” said his mother Anindita Nandy. Another topper from Bengal, Debdutta Majhi had secured first rank in the Madhyamik examination 2023 conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination from Katwa Durgadasi Chaudhurani Girls High School. Debdutta studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in the Higher Secondary level, the results of which are expected next month. The girl from East Burdwan will sit for JEE (Advanced) with her aim to study Physics or Mathematics at the Indian Institute of Science. “We are extremely happy with Debdutta topping the JEE Main from the state,” said Debdutta’s mother Shelly Dan who is the teacher of the same school where her daughter studied. Debdutta aspires to become a successful engineer in the future.