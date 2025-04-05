Milestone: 2 Power plants from Bengal top nation, CM congratulates

Kolkata: Santaldih Thermal Power Plant, under WBPDCL, has secured the top rank among 201 thermal power plants in India, as per the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). WBPDCL’s Bakreswar, Sagardighi, and Bandel plants secured the 2nd, 4th, and 9th ranks, respectively.

With an aggregate Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 88.9%, WBPDCL has outperformed major power giants like NTPC and Adani Power. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the team, highlighting West Bengal’s dominance in power efficiency and national rankings.