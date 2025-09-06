‘Mild brain stroke’: Agnimitra Paul admitted to hosp

Kolkata: BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul suffered a mild brain stroke and was admitted to a private hospital in the city late Thursday night. Her health condition was stated to be stable.

Paul fell ill at home hours after she returned from the Assembly on Thursday. According to hospital sources, Paul underwent a CT scan, which revealed that she suffered a brain stroke. She was under the care of a senior neuro medicine specialist. She was kept in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) for observation, sources said.

The Bengal Assembly witnessed stormy scenes on Thursday. Paul was among the five BJP MLAs who were suspended by Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday for disrupting the proceedings of the House.

According to BJP sources, Paul was not doing well for the past few days. She was advised against giving a speech in the Assembly on Thursday. She was told to take rest. She, however, gave a speech in the House. Last month, the Asansol Dakshin MLA Paul was admitted to the same hospital for a chest infection.