Milan Utsav: 834 candidates receive job letters on the spot

kolkata: The Milan Utsav 2023 organised by the West Bengal Minorities Development and Financial Corporation (WBMDFC) has witnessed a new record in handing over of offer letters to job aspirants in the job fair which is a major part of the Utsav. As many as 834 candidates from different parts of the state that include representatives from all communities and caste were among the recipients. Last year, the number of offer letters given to different candidates was around 400.



So,the event that was held from February 10 to 16 at Park Circus Maidan saw double job offer letters this year in comparison to last year. “The theme of the Utsav is ‘Unity in Diversity’ and the job letters to all communities has been a reflection to it. 46 companies from different sectors were roped and they handed over job offer letters at the spot itself,” a senior official of WBMDFC said.

Interestingly, 60 per cent of the candidates who got offer letters were not from minority community. The majority of the employment has been in service sector, IT sector, manufacturing, financial sector etc.

“ We took all possible measures so that the job fair organised at the fair can be target oriented,”a senior official of WBMDFC said.

Before the interview and selection session, the job aspirants were subjected to grooming session twice by experts from Minority Affairs department that proved extremely beneficial for them.

“We had earlier spoken with the participating companies so that we have a clear idea about the nature of employment they were seeking for. The job seekers had applied in our portal and accordingly candidates with matching profiles were sent for the selection process,”the official said.

In previous years, there have been instances when candidates who were handed over offer letters in the Utsav had turned down jobs by refusing to travel to other states . Taking lessons from such experience, it was ensured that companies who would offer employment in other states get such candidates who are willing to relocate. The department is also following up with the companies for the

shortlisted candidates.