Migratory water birds census concludes in North Dinajpur

Raiganj: In a significant initiative towards wildlife conservation, officials of the Raiganj Social Forestry Division successfully completed a two-day-long migratory water bird census across various parts of North Dinajpur district on Sunday. The census was carried out in the Raiganj, Itahar, Karandighi and Hemtabad blocks with active participation from several social welfare and environmental organisations.

The census operation was conducted with support from some social welfare organisations, including the North Dinajpur unit of People For Animals, the Himalayan Mountaineering and Trekkers Association, and the North Bengal Photography Club. The teams covered all major water bodies.

Gautam Tantia, secretary of the North Dinajpur unit of People For Animals, stated: “Every year more than 6,000 migratory water birds are recorded in different water bodies

of the district. During the two-day census, we visited important sites in Raiganj such as Nehali Bil, the pond at Raiganj Polytechnic Institute, Peerpukur in Ukilpara, Bharatpur Lake in Bindol and the lake at Dwipnagar. In Itahar block, Maliyan Dighi and Saraidighi were surveyed, while Karnaraja’s Dighi in Karandighi and Nowda Bil in Hemtabad were also included in the census.

Additionally, lakes at Dhamsa Forest and Radhikapur were closely monitored during the exercise”. According to the census team, several species of water birds were sighted, including Black Headed Ibis, Egrets, Water Herons, Purple Herons and Lapwings. However, Tantia noted that the overall presence of birds did not show a significant increase compared to the previous year. He also expressed concern over reports of poaching, alleging that birds are being trapped and killed using nets at some lakes.

Bhupen Biswakarma, Divisional Forest Officer of Raiganj Social Forestry Division, said: “Migratory birds from Southeast Asian countries converge in different water bodies of North Dinajpur during the winter season. Apart from counting migratory water birds, the census drive focuses on creating awareness among local residents. People have been sensitised about the ecological importance of water birds and have been advised to immediately inform the police or forest department if they come across any poachers.”