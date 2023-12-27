‘Migratory birds vanishing in Karala and Teesta rivers’

The number of migratory birds along the Karala and the Teesta rivers in Jalpaiguri is dwindling. Just five years ago, the area was teeming with Bronze Yung Jacana, Lesser Whistling, Ruddy Shelduck, Pintail Duck, Bar Headed Goose, Pochard Duck, and various other waterfowl during the early morning hours. Today, the once vibrant ecosystem is under threat due to pollution in the river water and illegal fishing.

Dr Raja Raut, the Secretary of Jalpaiguri Science and Nature Club, stated: “Birds have changed their habitat. The primary reason is the increased pollution in the river, affecting the bird’s diet. Agricultural pesticide runoff is contaminating the river and some fishermen resort to battery-powered or poison-laden methods, further endangering biodiversity. Oxygen levels are dropping as a consequence, impacting the food sources of migratory birds such as aquatic algae, insects, and small fish.”

Shantanavo Majumdar, EBird Regional Reviewer and Bird Watcher of Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts, added: “There was a vast grassy area on the white sand along the Teesta River, passing by Jalpaiguri town, housing 271 bird species, including 107 migratory birds like the Golden-headed Cisticola and birds of prey such as Steppe Eagle, Eastern Imperial Eagle, Booted Eagle, Common Buzzard, Long-Legged Buzzard, and Short-Toed Snake Eagle. In November 2014, the Short Yard Owl, a migratory owl, was spotted here for the first time in Bengal.

However, today, that land is endangered due to chemical use, changes in the river’s course and a decrease in grassland. Preserving this endangered grassland is crucial.”

Every year, from late October to mid-February, migratory birds would flock to water bodies and ponds in Kanteswari Pond, Assam More, Panda Para, and the Teesta and Karala rivers near Jalpaiguri town. However, recent years have seen a shift in their migration pattern, with birds increasingly avoiding the riverside and favouring the Jaldhaka River area, along with ponds and marshes in the suburbs.