Migratory birds turn Chakmadhab village into their winter haven

BALURGHAT: With the onset of winter, migratory birds have begun flocking to various water bodies near Balurghat. Among these havens is the quaint village of Chakmadhab, located near Kamarpara. The journey to this serene spot involves crossing cemented pathways, brick-laid roads and earthen trails, finally leading to Mithu Pramanik’s pond, a key attraction for the birds. Adjacent to Chakmadhab lies Margram, another site where these avian visitors are frequently spotted.

Currently, the water bodies in Chakmadhab and Margram are bustling with Lesser Whistling Ducks, commonly but incorrectly referred to as Bali Hans by locals. Their actual name is Sarai and they are sometimes called Pati Sarai. Unfortunately, these migratory birds face threats from human activities, such as hunting with slingshots or attempts to capture them for meat. As the sun sets, the ducks return to their haven, settling in rows along the ponds’ edges or diving underwater in search of food. Chakmadhab resident Sunil Barman explains that the village pond, known either as Mora Pukur (dead pond) or Boro Pukur (big pond), has an intriguing history. In the past, a particular community buried the deceased near its banks, giving rise to the name Mora Pukur. Despite its ominous origins, the pond now serves as a sanctuary for these winged visitors. Villagers have observed a noticeable increase in the number of migratory birds over the years.

Hearing about this, bird enthusiasts Tuhin Shubhra Mandal and Pradip Kar Chowdhury travelled from Balurghat to witness the phenomenon and raise awareness among locals. They emphasised the importance of protecting these birds, describing them as valuable guests and essential contributors to environmental balance. Speaking about their mission, Tuhin Shubhra Mondal and Pradip Kar Chowdhury remarked: “We learned about the influx of migratory birds in these two water bodies and the disturbances they face from humans.

Our visit aimed to educate locals on the declining habitats of these birds and the importance of preserving their environment. It is crucial to respect and safeguard these guests who play a vital role in maintaining ecological harmony.” Their efforts included awareness campaigns for villagers and children, underlining the significance of migratory birds as a natural asset. By fostering a culture of respect and care, Chakmadhab is gradually becoming a haven where these seasonal visitors can thrive undisturbed.