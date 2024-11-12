Migratory birds flock to Teesta Barrage with onset of winters

Siliguri: With the onset of winter, the serene landscape of Teesta Barrage in Fulbari has come alive with vibrant hues and the joyful sounds of migratory birds returning to the region. Birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts have been gathering near the Teesta Barrage in Fulbari, marking the arrival of the birds. These birds have also been spotted in Porajhar and nearby areas.

Despite the joyful sight, local bird preservation organisations are troubled by reports of illegal hunting. Allegations have surfaced that poachers, taking advantage of minimal surveillance, are hunting these birds, some of which closely resemble local duck species.

In response, organisations working for bird preservation have been conducting awareness campaigns to educate local communities on the importance of protecting these avian visitors.

“We have been conducting continuous awareness campaigns in the villages around Teesta Barrage to inform residents about these migratory birds and the need to protect them. Some migratory birds that resemble ducks have been poached. This practice must be stopped to preserve these valuable species,” said Dipajyoti Chakraborty, president of Optopic, a social organisation.

Every year, rare species such as the Red-crested Pochard, Northern Pintail, Great Crested Grebe, endangered Yellow-breasted Bunting and many other species of birds visit the areas during winters.

According to a 2022 bird census report, around 98 species of migratory birds visited the Fulbari area. However, the number dropped to just 70 in 2023. Despite this decline, conservationists are hopeful for an increase in bird arrivals this year as awareness efforts continue to expand. Beyond poaching, a scarcity of food in the area has emerged as a new obstacle. Certain species, like the Yellow-breasted Bunting, which has an estimated global population of only 2,000, rely on specific grass seeds commonly found along riverbanks.

However, some people unknowingly clear the grass, which threatens their food supply. Debarshi Bhattacharya, Secretary of West Bengal Vigyan Manch, said: “To save these birds, raising awareness is essential. The administration should monitor the area closely to deter poaching activities.”