Migratory birds’ census starts at Raiganj Kulik Bird Sanctuary

Raiganj: A migratory birds census has commenced in the Kulik Bird Sanctuary of North Dinajpur district by the Raiganj Social Forestry division. The count of migratory birds could be less than last year as the birds arrived late this year, feel experts.



Pramita Lama, the Range officer of Wildlife Sanctuary of Raiganj Social forestry division said: “Like every year, we started a two-day-long bird census on Saturday. This year monsoon was late so birds also arrived late in the sanctuary. Next week we will publish the census report.”

The members of five social welfare organisations, including Uttar Dinajpur People For Animals, Raiganj People For Animals, Himalayan Mountaineers and Trekkers Association along with the officials of Raiganj Social Forestry division are conducting this census.

Last year, reportedly 99,393 migratory birds arrived at this sanctuary.

It is reported that a huge number of migratory birds like cormorants, egrets, open bill storks and night herons from South East Asian countries converge at the Kulik Bird Sanctuary, the largest bird sanctuary (in respect of number of birds) in Asia every year.

The birds start to arrive in the last week of May. After nesting, laying eggs, giving birth to young ones and nurturing the young birds, they start to leave the sanctuary in the last week of October. During the stay of the birds, tourists from different parts of the country visit the sanctuary.

The Secretary of Uttar Dinajpur People For Animals Gautam Tantia said: “We count the total number of nests on the trees and then count four birds in one nest on an average.”