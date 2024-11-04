Migratory bird population sees increase at Raiganj Kulik Bird Sanctuary

Raiganj: The Kulik Bird Sanctuary in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, has seen a remarkable increase in the arrival of migratory birds this year. According to the latest bird census conducted on September 15 and 16, a total 96719 migratory birds have flocked to the sanctuary — an impressive increase of 18,578 birds compared to the previous year’s count of 78,141.

Divisional Forest Officer Bhupen Biswakarma shared insights on the recovery efforts implemented in response to last year’s decline. “In 2023, we noticed a sudden decrease in bird arrivals, which was worrying,” Biswakarma stated. “To support their stay, we introduced better infrastructure, ensured an adequate food supply in the sanctuary’s canals and made modifications to improve the nesting conditions by promoting branch growth on trees.”

The sanctuary, which spans 1.30 square kilometers and is nestled on the west bank of the Kulik River, is the second-largest bird sanctuary in Asia. Several types of migratory birds include species such as Cormorants, Open-billed Storks, Egrets, Herons and Night Herons arrive at the sanctuary each year from South Asian countries and coastal regions. The birds begin arriving in June and after nesting, mating and nurturing the young ones they start leaving the sanctuary in November. A large number of visitors arrive at the sanctuary during the stay of the birds.

The increased bird count has brought joy and relief to bird enthusiasts, environmentalists and researchers. The sanctuary’s success in drawing back its avian visitors has also heightened interest among tourists, who flock to Raiganj to witness the birds’ nesting and mating season.