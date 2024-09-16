Migratory bird census commences at Raiganj Kulik Bird Sanctuary

RAIGANJ: The annual migratory bird census has commenced at the Kulik Bird Sanctuary, the second-largest bird sanctuary in Asia. The two day long census began on Sunday at the Sanctuary located in Raiganj in the North Dinajpur district. This vital exercise is being conducted by the Raiganj Social Forestry Division in collaboration with various non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including North Dinajpur People For Animals, Raiganj People For Animals, and the Himalayan Mountaineering & Training Institute.



Each year the sanctuary welcomes various species of migratory birds, such as cormorants, open-billed storks, egrets, herons, and night herons. The birds typically begin arriving in June, engaging in nesting, mating, and raising their young before departing around mid-October. Last year, a total of 78,141 birds were recorded at the sanctuary, while in 2022, the number reached 99,393. This year, the census team anticipates the bird count will exceed 100,000.

Gautam Tantia, secretary of People for Animals, North Dinajpur unit, explained the census methodology: “We are counting all the nests in the trees. Each nest is counted as housing four adult birds and two young ones. The birds arrived in July, gave birth in August, and the young ones have since grown. Fortunately, no storms have occurred in Raiganj this year, ensuring a

stable population. However, some birds have dispersed to nearby localities, as is typical.”

Bhupen Biswakarma, Divisional Forest officer of the Raiganj Social Forestry Division, highlighted the collaborative effort: “Both sanctuary staff and NGO members have divided into small groups to conduct the bird count. We are hopeful that this year’s bird count will surpass the figures of previous years.”

The sanctuary is a significant attraction for tourists, who flock to witness the large number of birds and their activities during this season.