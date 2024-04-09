Migrant workers return to tea gardens ahead of polls

Jalpaiguri: Migrant workers from the tea gardens have begun returning to their homes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Karala Valley, Jaipur and closed Raipur tea gardens adjacent to Jalpaiguri town are no exceptions. There is enthusiasm among the workers of Karala Valley and Jaipur regarding the elections. Although there is not much to look forward to for the migrant workers of the closed Raipur Tea Estate, they have rushed back to cast their votes, traveling thousands of kilometers with the only hope that the garden will reopen.



Raipur Tea Garden first closed down in 2002. Although it was reopened by a new owner in 2018, it closed again within a year, affecting every tea worker family in the plantation.

Consequently, many young men and women aged between 19 and 45 are compelled to seek work as labourers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala and other states. Ramu Lohar, who returned from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to vote, stated: “Due to the garden’s closure, we’ve had to seek work in other states for the last three years. The government should take steps to reopen the closed gardens to prevent tea workers’ children from dropping out of school and joining labour work midway.” Currently, 80 people from the Raipur plantation are working in other states, including eight girls employed as domestic helpers in Delhi. At present the garden has a worker strength of around 650 workers.

Rajkumar Roy, a migrant worker, stressed on the importance of reopening the garden, stating: “I’ve been working in Kerala for two years to support my siblings’ education and family expenses. This situation wouldn’t have arisen if the garden was open. We return home to vote, hoping that the garden will reopen but not much has changed. If this continues, tea workers’ families won’t participate in Lok Sabha polls.”

Local TMC leader and former head of Patkata Gram Panchayat, Pradhan Hembram, remarked: “We are endeavouring to reopen the gardens, but many garden laws are controlled by the Central government. Thus, the workers’ demands must be advocated for through collective efforts.”