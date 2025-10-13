Migrant worker’s mysterious death sparks tension in Chopra

Raiganj: Tension spread in Mandal Bustee in Chopra block, North Dinajpur district after the body of a migrant worker, Ramjan Ali (27), was found in a water body at Ausgram of Purba Barddhaman district. Ramjan, who was working as a mason in Bengaluru, was returning home to meet his family when the tragic incident occurred. Ramjan’s body reached his native village at Mandal Vasti early Monday morning, where grief and anger gripped the entire locality.

According to family sources, Ramjan had left Bengaluru after hearing that his wife had given birth to a baby around 20 days ago.

He reached Kolkata by train on Friday night and spoke to his wife over the phone before his death. The next evening, Chopra police informed the family that his body had been recovered from a pond in Ausgram.

Seikh Sahabuddin, the father of the deceased, expressed deep shock and suspicion over the incident and said: “My son was an honest, hardworking man. He was returning home to see his newborn child. How he ended up dead in Purba Bardhaman is a mystery. We have lodged a complaint demanding proper investigation.”

Local residents of Mandal Bustee also demanded a thorough inquiry. Nurul Islam, a neighbour, said: “Ramjan was a simple migrant worker.

His death under such mysterious circumstances cannot be ignored.”

A senior officer of Chopra Police Station confirmed that they had informed the family after receiving the death report from Purba Bardhaman Police. The official also informed that the investigation was being conducted by Purba Bardhaman police to ascertain the cause of death.