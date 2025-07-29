Migrant worker’s family from Malda alleges police brutality in Delhi

Malda: Fresh controversy has erupted over alleged police brutality against a migrant worker’s family from Chanchal, Malda, living in Delhi. The incident gained widespread attention after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared disturbing images on her official X handle, showing a woman and her child reportedly beaten by Delhi Police personnel.

The victim, Muqtar Khan, originally from Pirozabad in Chanchal, Malda, has been working as a labourer in Delhi for several years along with his wife, child and elderly parents. On Saturday, Delhi Police allegedly detained Muqtar’s wife and their infant child on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. They were reportedly subjected to abuse at the police station and later released.

However, after Muqtar shared the photographs of the injuries on social media, the matter took a dramatic turn. On Sunday night, hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the incident publicly, Delhi Police allegedly detained Muqtar, his wife and his parents again. According to family members, the police did not disclose any reason for the second round of detentions.

Muqtar’s sister, Muqtari Khatun, speaking from Chanchal, said: “They tortured my sister-in-law and her baby, then released them. My brother posted pictures of the injuries online. Just for that, they picked up our entire family again. We are terrified.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her outrage, stating on X:

“Terrible terrorism!! Look how the Delhi Police brutally beat up a child and mother from a migrant family in Chanchal, Malda!! Look, not even a child is spared from BJP’s linguistic terrorism against Bengalis!! Where are they taking the country?!”

The incident has triggered protests and mounting concern in Chanchal, where the detained family hails from. On Monday, the family filed a formal complaint with the local Chanchal Police Station, demanding immediate intervention and safe release of the detained relatives.

Meanwhile, seven migrant workers from Rangaipur in Harishchandrapur, detained by Gurgaon Police on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals on July 24, were released after verification on Sunday evening. Prompt intervention by Malda police and coordination with Gurgaon Police confirmed their Indian identity, leading to their release following day-long discussions.