Migrant worker’s family alleges organ theft at Gurugram hosp

Balurghat: A serious allegation of medical harassment and organ theft has surfaced against a private hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram, Haryana, involving a migrant worker’s family from South Dinajpur district. The family has claimed that their son was subjected to gross medical negligence and that his organs were removed before his death.



The victim, Azharul Islam (23), a resident of Kurpara village under Elahabad region in Bansihari block, had been working as a delivery boy in Gurugram, where his family was also employed as migrant labourers.

According to family members, Azharul met with a minor accident on March 20, a day before Eid and was admitted to Park Hospital, located in Sector 49 of Gurugram.

The hospital authorities reportedly informed the family that a CT scan of his head was required and demanded Rs 8 lakh for treatment. The family arranged the amount through loans and savings. However, they alleged that the hospital continued to demand more money even after the initial payment. Unable to meet the escalating costs, the family decided to shift Azharul to another hospital.

Trouble escalated when the family sought to discharge him. They alleged that the hospital initially refused to release the patient. After intervention by fellow migrant workers, the hospital agreed but the family was shocked to discover that Azharul had already died nearly 24 hours earlier. They further alleged that one of his kidneys and other organs had been removed.

Azharul’s father, Mofijur Rahman, expressed deep anguish, stating that the family had been misled and harassed in the name of treatment. “We cannot express the trauma we have faced,” he said, adding that such incidents often go unreported among migrant workers.

A Gurugram-based worker, Lilufa, echoed similar concerns, alleging frequent harassment of migrant labourers in other states.

Meanwhile, local Trinamool Congress leader Saheb Sarkar criticised the incident, alleging lack of safety for migrant workers in BJP-ruled states and calling for greater accountability and protection for citizens working outside West Bengal.