Migrant worker’s child dies from snake bite

Raiganj: Grief and shock gripped the village of Kadamtala under Karandighi Police Station of North Dinajpur district as a two-and-a-half-year-old child, Sayan Orao, the only son of a migrant worker, tragically died after being bitten by a poisonous snake on Wednesday evening. The incident has left the entire village in mourning.

According to Santosh Singh, a member of the Altapur Gram Panchayat, the young boy was playing near the mud wall of his house along with other village children in the presence of his mother, Purnima Murdi, when the incident occurred.

Without delay, Sayan was taken to Karandighi Rural Hospital and subsequently referred to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital. Despite medical efforts, doctors could not save him and later pronounced him dead.

Reportedly Amit Orao, the father of the deceased, is currently working as a migrant laborer in Delhi. Upon receiving the news of his son’s death, he is returning home.