Migrant worker of Goalpokhar ‘abducted’ from Kerala

Raiganj: A migrant worker of Goalpokhar of North Dinajpur district, working in Kerala, has allegedly been abducted following accusations of theft. The family of the missing worker has lodged a complaint with the Goalpokhar Police Station seeking his safe return. The missing worker, identified as Sabbir Alam (35) of Burhabri village in Goalpokhar, had been employed in a bakery at Maneka town in Ernakulam district, Kerala, for the past six years.

Muktar Alam, father of the abducted worker, said: “Sabbir had telephoned home before the incident, alleging that the bakery owner had accused him of stealing Rs 10 lakh and had begun harassing him. He told us that he had decided to return home. On August 14, he went to Aluva Railway Station at night to catch a train but he was abducted from there.”

The family further stated that Sabbir last contacted them on August 20, when he informed his father that he was confined in a room by the miscreants. Shortly afterwards, his phone was switched off. With no further contact, the family lodged a missing complaint at Goalpokhar Police Station on Sunday night.

Local leaders expressed concern over the incident. Ahamed Reja, TMC block president of Goalpokhar, alleged: “No other state in the country is safe for migrant workers from Bengal. Our workers are the worst sufferers in BJP-ruled states. We have informed our state government about Sabbir Alam’s abduction and steps are being taken to ensure his return from Kerala.”

NT Bhutiya, Inspector in-charge of Goalpokhar Police Station, said: “We received a complaint from the family regarding Sabbir Alam’s disappearance from Kerala. We have started an investigation to trace him. “