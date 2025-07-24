Migrant worker of Dalkhola missing in Chennai after ‘threats to life’; family lodges complaint

Raiganj: A migrant worker from North Dinajpur has gone missing in Chennai under mysterious circumstances after alleging threats to his life.

The missing person, identified as Saikat Roy (30), a resident of Raniganj in Dalkhola of North Dinajpur, posted a video on social media claiming that Chennai City Police, Railway Police and some unidentified persons branded him a spy working on behest of a militant organisation and plotted to kill him.

According to family sources, the video was uploaded shortly before Saikat went out of contact. His mobile phone has remained unreachable since then, raising fears for his safety. Gopal Krishna Roy, the father of Saikat, said: “My son is a carpenter. Around five months ago, he went to Chennai for work. In June, he shifted to Pune, Maharashtra, but returned to Chennai on July 10 after failing to find work there. Upon reaching Chennai Town station, he was allegedly escorted by Chennai Police and Railway Police.

Later, he shared a Facebook video saying his life was in danger, as police falsely branded him as a spy and chased him at the station. Since then, we have had no contact. We then lodged a complaint at the Dalkhola Police Station requesting urgent action to trace our son. However, he remains untraced.”

The incident has triggered panic among families of other migrant workers in the area. One Asha Banik, a resident of Raniganj, said: “My sons are working in Delhi. After hearing about Saikat, we are deeply worried and want them to return home safely.”

When contacted, Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, was unavailable for comment. However, a senior officer of Dalkhola Police Station confirmed receiving the complaint and stated that an investigation is underway to trace the missing worker.