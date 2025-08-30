Migrant worker ‘goes missing in Chennai’

BALURGHAT: A migrant worker from South Dinajpur has gone missing, leaving his family in deep distress. The incident came to light after his wife filed a written complaint at Balurghat Police Station recently.

According to police sources, the man had left home nearly six months ago to work in Chennai under the supervision of a contractor. Since then, no communication has been received from him, creating panic in the family. His wife, Lakshmi Hansda, stated in her complaint that her husband, Shibesh Murmu, was promised work security by the contractor. However, after several attempts to seek updates on his whereabouts, she was only given vague assurances. With time passing and no news of him, her suspicion grew stronger, finally prompting her to approach the police.

She further alleged that the contractor had completely stopped responding to her queries in the past two months.

This, she said, left her with no option but to lodge a complaint, as she now fears for her husband’s safety. The woman appealed to the police to take immediate steps so that her husband can be traced and brought back home safely.

Balurghat Police Station IC Sumanta Biswas said: “We have received a formal complaint about the missing worker.

An investigation has already been initiated and we are coordinating with Chennai Police. Every possible effort will be made to trace him and bring him back.”