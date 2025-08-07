Migrant worker from South Dinajpur jailed in Mumbai for 3 months over ‘language confusion’

BALURGHAT: Asit Sarkar, a 54-year-old migrant worker from Lakshmipur in Patiram, South Dinajpur, has been behind bars in Mumbai for the past three months after allegedly being labelled a Bangladeshi national. The reason: he couldn’t speak Hindi fluently and said he was from “Bangla”—referring to Bengal.

In January this year, Asit had travelled to Mumbai with his 22-year-old son Akash Sarkar in search of work. Three months ago, police raided their workplace and began questioning workers. During interrogation, Asit struggled with Hindi and reportedly mentioned his home as “Bangla,” which led the police to suspect he was from Bangladesh. He was detained and later jailed under suspicion of being an illegal immigrant.

Akash, who was also targeted, managed to escape and returned home a month ago. Fearful for his safety, he has not dared to return to Mumbai. “They asked my father where he lived.

He couldn’t reply properly in Hindi and said ‘Bangla’. That’s why they assumed he was Bangladeshi and arrested him,” said a frightened Akash. “They chased me too. I somehow fled and came back. I fear going there now.”

The family, struggling for the past three months, has been moving from one office to another seeking help but with no result. They remain too scared to travel to Mumbai alone to secure Asit’s release.

Asit’s wife, Lipi Sarkar, said: “My husband has all valid documents but just because he couldn’t speak Hindi, he’s in jail. We are helpless.”

Another worker from Fulbari in Gangarampur, also from South Dinajpur, has reportedly been arrested in the same raid.

Local leaders and administration have taken note of the incident. South Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal assured that the matter is being looked into. Deputy Labour Commissioner Baldev Mondal urged the family to submit a written complaint so that necessary steps can be taken. Local panchayat member Rumana Khatun and TMC district vice-president Subhash Chaki have extended support to the family, calling the arrest unjust. The family continues to appeal for help, hoping that Asit will soon return home safely.