Migrant worker from S Dinajpur killed in Telangana factory blast

BALURGHAT: Tragedy struck a family in South Dinajpur as the charred remains of Subhadip Sarkar, a 24-year-old migrant worker, reached his native village of Parila in the Autina Panchayat under Tapan Police Station on Saturday night. Subhadip was killed in a recent explosion at a chemical factory in Sangareddy, Telangana.

The fatal explosion occurred on June 30 at the factory, reportedly claiming the lives and injuring at least six migrant workers. Subhadip was among those who perished in the blast. A relative of his was also severely injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Telangana.

Subhadip’s father, Sadhuram Sarkar, travelled to Telangana on Thursday night to collect his son’s remains. The burnt body parts were brought directly to the cremation ground on Saturday night, where the final rites were conducted.

Speaking to the press, Subhadip’s younger brother, Surajit Sarkar, said: “My brother had been working at the factory in Telangana for quite some time. He died after being critically burnt in the explosion.”

Local political leaders also extended their condolences. Nandalal Hazra, CPM District Secretary of South Dinajpur, visited the bereaved family. “Our trade union in Telangana has already raised demands for a thorough investigation into the explosion,” Hazra stated. “We have also demanded adequate compensation for the deceased worker’s family.”