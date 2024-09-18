Migrant worker from Malda murdered in Mumbai, body reaches Malda

MALDA: Abdur Rahaman, a 37-year-old migrant worker from Fatehkhani Maharilpara in Jalalpur gram panchayat under Kaliachak Police Station, was brutally murdered while working in Mumbai. Rahaman, who had recently moved to the city to work as a mason, was killed by a colleague in the Kalyan area on Sunday morning. His body reached his village in Malda late on Monday night.

Rahaman was attacked with a hammer by Shaikh Salim, a fellow worker, while he slept in a shared residence with two other colleagues. The attack occurred around 4 am Salim fled the scene but was later apprehended by the Mumbai police at a local station.

The victim’s family was informed of the death by a colleague over the phone. Hajera Bibi, the deceased worker’s wife, and their 13-year-old daughter, Raihana Khatun, are left in shock. Hajera Bibi said: “My husband was the sole bread earner of the family which also includes his elderly parents. Now what will be with us? I want the strictest punishment, the capital punishment, for the murderer who ruined my life and my child’s future.”

Rahman had been living with Salim and another colleague named Taurat in Mumbai. After the attack, Rahman was rushed to a hospital by his colleagues, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The motive behind the murder remains unclear.

Sabina Yeasmin, minister of state for Irrigation and North Bengal Development department, visited the bereaved family to express her profound condolences and promised support on Monday night with the body reaching home. “I strongly condemn the incident and such happenings are a new trend especially in BJP ruled states. Workers from Bengal are being attacked frequently. If such occurrences continue, there will be a huge movement against such incidents,” said Yeasmin.