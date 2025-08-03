Migrant worker from Malda dies mysteriously in Gurugram; TMC demands ‘proper probe’

Malda/ North Dinajpur: A 42-year-old migrant worker from Malda’s Chanchal, Shahenshah, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gurugram, Haryana.

Shayensha, a resident of Hazatpur, was working as a cleaner at a private housing complex for over 20 years. On Friday, his wife was informed that he had fallen from a height at his workplace and died.

However, the exact circumstances of the fall remain unclear. His bloodied body was recovered from the site, and after a postmortem on Saturday, his wife began the journey back home with his coffin. His body is expected to arrive in his village late at night on Sunday.

Responding to the incident, AITC took to X and stated: “How far will this Bangla Birodhi agenda go? A migrant worker from Hajratpur village in Malda’s Chanchal-I block had lived and worked in Gurugram for 16 years. Like many Bengali-speaking workers, he faced rising hostility and discrimination. Tired and afraid, he had booked a train ticket to return home. But his bloodied body was found at his workplace...”

Shayensha’s brother, Shawkat Ali, raised serious concerns, saying: “He had decided to return home soon. Why would he suddenly fall at work? It seems someone may have pushed him. What will his wife and children do now?” The incident has triggered a political stir. Malda TMC president Abdur Rahim Boxi alleged: “Bengali workers are being killed in BJP-ruled states. A proper investigation must be done.” BJP MP Khagen Murmu countered: “Every death is tragic, but TMC is using this for political mileage.”

Meanwhile, the parents of a migrant labourer, Samirul Hoque (32) from Saurgachhi village of Chanchal filed a missing report of their son who went to Delhi almost seven months ago and has not contacted the family so far. Amid the ongoing atrocities against Bengali speaking labourers in other states, the parents are eager for the safety of their son. In another incident, two men from Kapasia and Malancha villages under Itahar police station in North Dinajpur district returned home traumatised after being detained, beaten and accused of being Bangladeshi nationals by Gurugram police.

The 56‑year‑old resident of Kapasia who did not want to expose his identity as he might go back there for work said: “I had been staying in a slum at Chakkrapur Sector 28 for around 15 years with my family. I was driving an auto to earn a livelihood. I was briefly detained after speaking in Bengali, my Aadhaar card was declared fake and said to have been processed for Rs 100.”

He claimed more than 100 people were held in a makeshift camp and anyone who protested was beaten and shoved. Another 45‑year‑old from Malancha similarly recounted that police refused to accept his Aadhaar, voter card and an official police‐verification certificate from Itahar.