Migrant worker from Malda dies in Chennai tower accident

Malda: An accident claimed the life of a 22-year-old migrant worker from Malda while he was working at a construction site in Chennai. The deceased has been identified as Yasin Sheikh, a resident of Sakoroma village in Raipur under the Sahapur area of Old Malda.

According to sources, Yasin had left for Chennai about three months ago to work on a mobile tower project, hoping to support his family.

On Saturday, while engaged in tower maintenance work, his safety belt reportedly snapped, causing him to fall from a significant height. He died on the spot. Yasin is survived by his elderly parents, his wife, and an eleven-month-old son. His body arrived at his native village on Monday night in a coffin, where hundreds of grief-stricken villagers gathered to pay their last respects.

The entire village was engulfed in mourning as the family members broke down in tears. Ekramul Sheikh, a panchayat member, said: “Yasin was the sole bread earner of his family, and his sudden death has left them devastated and financially helpless. They have appealed to the government for immediate assistance to support the bereaved family.”