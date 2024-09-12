Migrant worker from Malda dies in accident in Navi Mumbai

MALDA: A migrant worker from Malda met with a tragic end while working in Navi Mumbai. Ejazul Momin, a 27-year-old resident of Kalichak, fell from the 12th floor of an under-construction building where he was engaged in bamboo scaffolding work. His body was brought to his village on Tuesday evening.



The incident occurred around 4pm on Monday in the Kharghar area of Raigad district. His colleagues informed his family shortly after the accident. Ejazul’s death has left his wife, Suma Khatun, and their two young children, aged 4 and 2, in profound distress. Suma, who is struggling to come to terms with the loss, is now left to care for her children alone. Ejazul had been working in Navi Mumbai under a two-month contract and was scheduled to return home in another fifteen days. However, his life was cut short and the body reached home on Tuesday evening.

In another incident, a 20-year-old youth, Firoz Alam, from Malior village in Harishchandrapur, has been missing for over two months. Firoz, a migrant worker, had returned from Madhya Pradesh. He had disappeared after leaving home to visit a tea stall on June 12.

Despite extensive searches and a missing report at the police station, he remains untraceable. Abdul Halim, father of the missing youth, said: “It’s almost 2 months and we are still clueless about his whereabouts.”