Migrant worker from Malda ‘beaten to death’ in Karnataka

Malda: A pall of grief has descended over Dilalpur village in Old Malda’s Sahapur gram panchayat after news arrived that a migrant worker from the area was ‘‘beaten to death’’ in Karnataka.

The deceased, identified as Khairul Jamal (54), had been working in Mysuru district since April. According to family sources, Jamal was allegedly attacked by a group of miscreants on Wednesday night. He later succumbed to his injuries and the tragic news reached his family the next day.

Jamal leaves behind his wife and two daughters. While his elder daughter is married, his younger daughter is still a student in Class 8. The sudden loss has left the family devastated. “He only went to Karnataka to earn for us. Now,...How will we survive?” wept Jamal’s wife.

On Thursday afternoon, around 12 p.m., district leaders of the Trinamool Congress-backed labour wing INTTUC, including its president Biswajit Halder, visited the bereaved family. They offered condolences and assured support. Halder condemned the incident strongly: “This is not an isolated case. Migrant workers from Bengal are repeatedly falling victim to such brutal attacks in other states. The government must ensure their safety.” The alleged killing has sparked anger and sorrow in Dilalpur, where neighbours and relatives gathered at Jamal’s house to console the grieving family.

Meanwhile, local leaders have demanded that authorities in Karnataka conduct a thorough investigation and bring the culprits to justice.