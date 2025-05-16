Migrant worker from Kushmandi dies in Pathankot

BALURGHAT: A migrant worker from South Dinajpur’s Kushmandi block en route to Kashmir for work lost his life. The deceased has been identified as Saidur Rahman (30), a resident of Kharchuna (Shibkrishnapur) village under the Koronji Gram Panchayat.

Saidur, employed as a plywood mill labourer, had left for Kashmir to support his wife and young daughter. On May 12 evening, his body was spotted near the Railway tracks close to Pathankot station in Punjab. The news reached his village the following morning, leaving the family and community in mourning.

According to Reza Zahir Abbas, Krishi Karmadhakshya of the Kushmandi Panchayat Samiti: “Saidur had initially been employed in Kashmir through a contractor. Amid recent unrest in the region, the contractor had relocated the workers temporarily to Pathankot. Once the situation eased, workers, including Saidur, boarded a train back to Kashmir on May 12.”

Tragically, Saidur reportedly disembarked from the moving train early that morning for unknown reasons and went missing.

Despite his brother and co-workers’ efforts to locate him, he remained traceless.

His lifeless body was found the next day beside the tracks. Preliminary speculation suggests he may have hit a lamp post near the tracks, though the exact cause remains undetermined. His body is being brought home by his brother and the contractor.