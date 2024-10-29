Migrant worker from Bihar attacked and wounded

Malda: A migrant worker from Bihar was brutally attacked in Singhpara, near Harishchandrapur Police Station, on Monday night. The worker’s wife was also assaulted, with her clothes stripped off during the incident. The severely injured

victim has been admitted to the hospital. Police arrived shortly after receiving the report but found that the attackers had already fled.

Shreechandra Sahani, from Darbhanga district in Bihar, has been working as a Makhana labourer. He was allegedly assaulted by a gang of at least 10 individuals over business-related disputes. The attackers also assaulted his wife, who tried to intervene. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Nirmala Devi, a fellow worker at the Makhana plot, described the scene, stating: “Almost 10 people brutally beat the worker. His wife was stripped and beaten. They finally slammed Sahani against a pillar before fleeing.”

The police rescued the wounded couple and Sahani was later transported to Purnia from Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital by his relatives. The police have launched a case and are searching for the suspects involved in the attack.