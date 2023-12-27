Migrant labourer’s body reaches his village

Farid Alam’s body reached his village Kamarguchh in Chopra of North Dinajpur district in the afternoon on Tuesday. Alam (22 years) was a migrant labourer who died in Sikkim after a boulder fell on his head.

The deceased was a mason by profession. The TMC leaders assured the family members to stand by them.

Samsul Hoque, the father of the deceased said: “Around two months ago, my son went to a place near Gangtok in Sikkim for masonry work. In the afternoon on Monday while working, a boulder fell on his head. Immediately he was brought to the local hospital where he died. We want the administration to provide our family real compensation.”

Md Kamaluddin, the vice-president of Chopra Block TMC Committee said: “The family depended on the income of the deceased. From our TMC committee, we are planning to provide some financial assistance to them. The BDO Chopra was told to provide all government facilities to the

family soon.”