Migrant labourer kills self after ‘separation from lover’

Raiganj: A 22‑year‑old migrant labourer Sekendar Ali allegedly took his own life by hanging on Wednesday morning at Khalsighat in North Dinajpur. He was found in his room hanging from the ceiling with a scarf believed to belong to his lover. Locals have expressed concern over such incidents with tragic consequences.

According to relatives, the young man recently fell in love with a minor girl from Hemtabad whom he had sheltered in his Khalsighat home, intending to marry her. Two days ago, the girl reportedly fled her home and secured refuge with Sekendar. On Tuesday night, locals intervened, returning the girl to her family, citing her under‑age. Heartbroken over the separation, Sekendar was found dead the next morning.

Jahidur Hoque, a relative, narrated: “He kept her in his house to marry. On Tuesday, her relatives came and took her back. On Wednesday morning, Sekendar was found hanging with the scarf she had left behind.”

Inspector in‑charge Sujit Kumar Lama confirmed that the body has been sent to Raiganj Government Medical College for post‑mortem and stated: “We have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of death.”