Migrant labourer dies of electrocution in Surat

Malda: Amir Shaikh, a 22-year-old migrant labourer, died of electrocution in Surat, Gujarat on Saturday.



He had gone to Surat after he got a job there to work on high-tension electric lines almost two months ago.

The body of the deceased labourer reached the village on Monday.

Amir was the sole bread earner for his family that resides in Raypur-Sakorma village in Sahapur Gram Panchayat (GP) of Old Malda.

His sister’s wedding ceremony was scheduled to be held on Tuesday while two other sisters are unmarried.

Besides, due to an accident, Amir’s father is also physically disabled and does not earn anything.

Under these circumstances, the locals urged the government for help, failing which it would get very difficult for the family to survive, they said. The district administration has decided to take whatever necessary steps can be taken to help the family overcome the crisis.

Mohammad Jakir Hossain, a neighbour, said: “The family has no other earning member. If the government doesn’t help, they will be in dire straits. The father of the deceased has a broken hip joint and cannot do anything.”

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “The matter is very sad and we are in the process of collecting the details of the family. We will do the needful.”