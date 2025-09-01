Migrant from Malda ‘assaulted in Odisha’

Malda: A young Bengali migrant worker from Gazole in Malda district was brutally assaulted in Odisha, sparking a strong political outcry from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The victim, Binoy Besra, a resident of Chilimpur under Gazole-II Gram Panchayat, returned home with severe injuries after allegedly being beaten by locals and police near Balasore railway station.

According to Besra, he had travelled to Balasore for bridge construction work under contractor Gobinda Sarkar.

“After reaching the station, I called Gobinda, but he did not receive my calls. I remained stranded for two days. Out of hunger, I went to a nearby village where one kind man gave me food.

But when others realised I could not speak Odia, they attacked me. Even the police beat me instead of helping,” Besra recounted.

On Saturday, Besra approached local TMC leaders for help. TMC’s block president and Zilla Parishad member Dinesh Tudu condemned the incident, alleging: “Across BJP-ruled states, attacks on Bengali-speaking people are increasing. Binoy’s case is not isolated.

The way he was beaten is inhuman. We demand strict action.”

TMC leaders have arranged Besra’s medical treatment and confirmed that a formal complaint will be lodged at Gazole Police Station.

BJP MLA of Gazole, Chinmoy Deb Barman refuted the charges and termed it as a conspiracy.