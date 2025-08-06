Migrant father kills son, later hangs self

Raiganj: A migrant worker in Lahujgram village of Bahin, under Raiganj Police Station allegedly killed his four‑year‑old son and later hanged himself on Wednesday. The body of the physically challenged child and that of his father, identified as Ajibul Ali, were discovered by local residents and police, who promptly transported them to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital for post‑mortem.

Mahiuddin Seikh, a relative of the deceased said: “Ajibul had previously worked in Mumbai and returned home a few months ago. On Monday, he insisted on returning to Mumbai for work. Concerned over reports that Bengali‑speaking labourers were being harassed there, his wife objected and forbade him from going.

A heated argument followed, after which his wife left for her father’s home, taking their younger two‑year‑old son with her. The four‑year‑old, who had physical disabilities, remained with Ajibul. On Wednesday morning, the child was found hanging at home and Ajibul’s body was discovered there after. He allegedly hanged his physically challenged son and then himself.” Biswasroy Sarkar, Inspector in-charge of Raiganj Police Station confirmed that both bodies were recovered and sent for post‑mortem and that an investigation into the tragic incident has commenced.