Midnapore: Integrated Ayush Hosp to start indoor services soon

Integrated Ayush Hospital in Midnapore wil soon start indoor services for Ayurveda. This is for the first time an Ayush hospital outside Kolkata is going to provide dedicated indoor services in Ayurveda.

The state Cabinet has recently created 77 posts for the hospital out of which around 26 are permanent posts while around 45 posts are in contractual service. There will be six posts who will be handling modern equipment.

These six posts will be on a part time basis. More than 200 patients visit the outpatient department of the hospital on a regular basis. Around 40 patients regularly visit homeopathy departments on a daily basis, sources said.

“Around 77 posts have been created and it is expected that an indoor facility would soon be opened at the integrated Ayush hospital in Midnapore,” said Debasis Ghosh, Director Ayurveda under the state Health department.The outpatient department (OPD) at the Ayush Hospital in Midnapore had been thrown open for the patients last year after the hospital had been dedicated for Covid treatment for nearly two years.

A dedicated hospital for Ayush came up in Midnapore in 2019. This is the only dedicated Ayush hospital in South Bengal. The hospital was dedicated for Covid treatment in 2020. The hospital has an indoor patient (IPD) capacity of 50 beds but the IPD facilities have not been opened yet.

This is an integrated hospital dedicated to AYUSH which will cater to a large number of patients mainly from the districts such as West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Jhargram. Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani and Homeopathy medications will be available at the hospital in West Midnapore.After becoming the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee had laid emphasis on the building of infrastructure in AYUSH and asked Health department officials to revamp health infrastructure in the state. A separate department had been formed to accelerate various AYUSH projects.