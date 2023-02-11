Midnapore-Howrah local train derailed, none hurt

Kolkata: The Midnapore-Howrah local train derailed while departing from Girimaidan station in Kharagpur at around 12 noon on Saturday. According to railway sources, no major accident took place due to the slow speed of the train and no casualty has been reported.



The front carriage of the train derailed while going towards Kharagpur station on Saturday. It has been reported that two wheels had derailed.

The railway officials reached the spot and the passengers in the train were safely taken out.

The passengers of the local train were transferred to a new local train. While the derailed train was kept in a line adjacent to the railway station. The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be known.