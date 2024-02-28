Midnapore Court holds 23 accused held in Silda EFR camp attack ‘guilty’

The Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) of Midnapore, Salim Sahi on Tuesday held 23 persons accused guilty of attacking the camp of Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR) at Shilda in Jhargram (then Midnapore) in 2010. Police had filed chargesheet against 24 persons who were involved in the attack but one of the accused died during the trial period.

On February 15, 2010, Maoist activists attacked the EFR camp at Silda Primary Health Centre premises. In the ambush, 24 EFR jawans were killed. Five Maoist activists were also gunned down during counter-resistance by jawans. During the attack the armoury of the EFR was also looted. After the attack local police had started a probe which was later handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Also, the EFR camp was withdrawn and a specialised police force styled as the Specially Trained Armed Company (STRACO) camp was set up near the erstwhile EFR camp.

While investigating, 24 persons including Maoist leader Sudip Chongdar were arrested. Later, 10 persons, including Chongdar, out of 24 arrested were released on bail. During the trial period, Chongdar died. On Tuesday the 14 accused in judicial custody were brought to the Midnapore court while nine other accused who were on bail were also present in the court.

The Judge is scheduled to hear the statements of the 23 persons on Wednesday and Thursday before announcing the quantum of punishment.