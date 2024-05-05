Midnapore: BJP leader joins TMC during ensuing Lok Sabha polls

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday shared that a BJP leader from Midnapore joined their party in Midnapore district.



TMC took to its social media handle and wrote on X: “Former BJP National Council member, Shri Pradip Patnaik, with over a decade of dedicated service, has chosen to align with us.

In the presence of our VP, Shri Jay Prakash Majumdar, Medinipur Organisational DP, Shri Sujoy Hazra, and Medinipur LS Candidate, Smt. June Maliah, he officially joins the Ma, Mati, Manush family. We are certain that he will strengthen our hands in our fight against Bangla-birodhi zamindars.” It was learnt that Patnaik had contested from the Kharagpur Assembly seat five times and was known to be with the BJP since long. He stepped into politics in his student days with ABVP. Hence, his defection is learnt to have surprised many in the BJP.

Trinamool leader Jay Prakash Majumder is learnt to have said that such a dedicated BJP member has now reposed his trust in Mamata Banerjee. Patnaik is also known as one of the founding members of BJP in Midnapore district. It was learnt that he defected as he was in Opposition to how the BJP-led-Centre was depriving Bengal of its dues.