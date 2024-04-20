Midnapore: BJP leader joins TMC

Kolkata: A BJP leader from the Datan Assembly seat in Midnapore Parliamentary constituency has reportedly joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday.

The BJP leader Shakti Nayak from Mohanpur has joined Trinamool at a time when Lok Sabha elections are afoot. Nayak is learnt to have contested the 2021 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket from the Datan Assembly seat. However, he was defeated by the TMC candidate Bikram Chandra Pradhan. Nayak is learnt to have resigned from all his party posts including that of core committee and district committee. A BJP leader from the party’s district organisation, Ramprasad Giri, is learnt to have said that he heard of the news but no written confirmation was received. He alleged Nayak has never stood by the party workers. He was defunct ever since the 2021 Assembly elections and Panchayat elections and has now defected to return to prominence.