Midnapore: About 15 hurt in road mishap

Kolkata: About 15 persons were injured after a bus and a tanker collided head-on at Marishda in East Midnapore on Tuesday morning.



The injured persons were taken to a local primary health centre from where they were treated and discharged. The driver of the container suffered critical injuries and was admitted at a private hospital. Sources said, around 8 am on Tuesday, a bus was moving towards Mecheda from Contai when it collided with the tanker which was heading towards Contai. Though the passengers of the bus along with the driver were rescued by the local residents, the driver of the tanker got stuck inside the cabin. He was rescued later using a gas cutter.

It is suspected that due to low visibility owing to foggy weather, both the drivers failed to spot each other. Even as both the drivers had reportedly applied brakes at the last moment, none of the vehicles stopped due to high speed.