Mid-day meal prog: 776 schools get new utensils in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: To enhance the management of mid-day meals, the Alipurduar district administration has provided new utensils to 776 schools, ranging from primary to high schools. The distribution, valued at Rs 1.32 crore, aims to improve meal service efficiency.

District officials have inspected the quality of the utensils, and District Magistrate R. Vimala has been overseeing the process from the outset. Schools have received a sufficient number of plates, along with large deksi, cooking pots, pans, ladles and gas ovens. Schools have been categorized based on student enrollment, with separate provisions for institutions with fewer than 50 students and those with nearly 1,000 students availing mid-day meals. The block administration is responsible for distributing the utensils at the local level. Officials stated that such a large-scale distribution has not been undertaken in the district before.

Teachers noted that the availability of an adequate number of plates will allow most students to eat together in a single batch, reducing meal service time. Additionally, the new cooking utensils will ease the workload of self-help group members involved in meal preparation.

Alipurduar District School Inspector (High) Ashanul Karim welcomed the initiative, stating: “We are overwhelmed and happy. This is a commendable step by the district administration.”

Debashish Chakraborty, teacher-in-charge of the primary section of Alipurduar High School, expressed satisfaction, saying: “We no longer face any issues with utensils.

The availability of new ones is a great convenience.” District Magistrate R Vimala assured: “We are confident that all 776 schools will now have the necessary mid-day meal utilities.

Adequate arrangements have been made to address any concerns.”