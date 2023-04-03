Mid-Day Meal: ‘Centre violating federal structure’

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Monday has alleged blatant violation of Centre-state relationship and federal structure when it comes to submission of report after inspection of cooked Mid-Day Meal scheme in Bengal.

Basu had alleged that the Joint Review Mission (JRM) has submitted its report without even informing the Project Director of CMDM (Cooked Mid-Day Meal) who was the state representative in the team.

“Joint Review Mission (JRM) is integral to jointly sponsored scheme of the Central and state governments, having representatives from both. The 13th JRM visited the cooked Mid-Day Meal scheme during the last week of January and the first week of February 2023 in schools across the state. They submitted their report without even informing the Project Director (PD), CMDM who was the state representative in the team, let alone getting his signature on the report. The PD CMDM has written to the Chairperson on the JRM regarding this omission. We will decide on the next course of action after getting a response. However, this is another example of blatant violation of the Centre–state relation that the Central government does regularly!#Constitution Federalism# Omissions and Commissions," Basu tweeted.

His assertion came two days after the Centre released funds for the second instalment to the tune of Rs 1214 crore under Samagra Siksha Abhijan and Mid-Day Meal scheme.