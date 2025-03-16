Microgreens cultivation: New era of income & health in North Bengal

Siliguri: In a step towards sustainable farming and promoting healthy living, the Centre for Floriculture and Agri-Business Management (COFAM) department of the University of North Bengal has initiated a microgreens cultivation programme at its laboratory. This initiative not only aims to provide local farmers with new avenues for income but also addresses the growing demand for nutritious, organic food options in the region.

Under the department’s initiative, training is being offered on cultivating 14 types of microgreens, ranging from mustard, radish to sunflower, beetroot, broccoli, lettuce, peas etc. Participants in the programme are not only equipped with practical knowledge on microgreens cultivation but are also awarded certificates upon completion. ‘Microgreens’, which are young seedlings harvested within one to two weeks of germination, have quickly gained popularity due to their exceptional nutritional benefits. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, microgreens pack up to four times the nutrients of their mature vegetable counterparts, making them an attractive option for health-conscious individuals.

These nutrient-dense greens are consumed raw, adding not only a punch of nutrition but also a fresh, vibrant flavour to dishes. Microgreens are sold for as much as Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per kilogram.

Amarendra Pandey, head of the COFAM department, said: “These greens are in high demand. Therefore, we have started growing the seeds in our laboratory and are also providing training. We are also trying to tie up with the hotel industry so that farmers and young entrepreneurs can do business with these greens. Anyone interested can approach us for training.”

With minimal labour required, individuals can even grow microgreens at home. The process involves preparing a two-inch layer of soil in a tray, soaking it and then sprinkling non-Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) seeds over it. After covering the seeds with another layer of soil, the microgreens are ready to be harvested once two leaves appear, typically within a week to 20 days. Seeds can be purchased online at an affordable price. It is important to maintain proper hygiene throughout the process to ensure the health and quality of the crops.