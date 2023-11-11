Mick Jagger in Kolkata to watch England-Pakistan World Cup match

KOLKATA: Mick Jagger, the legendary frontman of The Rolling Stones, arrived in Kolkata on Friday. However, for those hoping to catch a live performance from the iconic singer-songwriter, there may be some disappointment. Instead, Jagger’s visit to the city is centered around witnessing the much-anticipated England VS Pakistan cricket match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.



Jagger is an avid cricket fan and is known to be an admirer of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. He is also a dear friend of Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan. The glam rocker, recently seen at Jodhpur’s Rajmata Krishna Kumari School, is reported to have been in India for the Rajasthan International Folk Festival, where he is also the international patron. At 80, Jagger, alongside Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, has made waves with the release of their latest album, ‘Hackney Diamonds’ — the band’s first studio album in 18 years. According to BBC, the album has debuted at an impressive number three on the Billboard chart.